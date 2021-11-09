FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Dutch call up trio of replacements

Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and Tottenham Hotspur striker Steven Bergwijn are among three replacements called up to the Netherlands squad for its decisive World Cup Qualifiers over the next week, the Dutch football association KNVB said.

Cillessen, 32, was the Dutch first choice goalkeeper up to the European Championship but tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was left out of the squad from the tournament in mid-year.

The Valencia goalkeeper has since not been called up by new coach Louis van Gaal but after back-up goalkeeper Joel Drommel withdrew with illness, was summoned to join the squad on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Bergwijn replaces the injured Steven Berghuis while teenager Devyne Rensch, 18, comes in for his Ajax Amsterdam teammate Jurrien Timber, who is also injured.

The Netherlands takes on Montenegro in Podgorica on Saturday in its penultimate Group G qualifier and then faces a likely showdown with Norway in Rotterdam next Tuesday for top spot and automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Dutch lead the group by two points from Norway.