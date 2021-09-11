Inter's Simone Inzaghi faces selection uncertainty for trip to Sampdoria

Simone Inzaghi is unsure which Inter Milan players will be available for Sunday’s Serie A match against Sampdoria, with some coming back late from the international break and others picking up injury problems.

Four South Americans – Uruguay’s Matias Vecino, Chile’s Arturo Vidal and Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa, were involved in World Cup qualifiers on Friday before making long journeys back.

"I have to see the South Americans today because they arrived overnight, Vecino just this morning," Inzaghi told a news conference on Saturday.

"Today, we will talk and do a warm-up, after which I will make my decisions. I will not have an abundance, so I will have to see who has recovered best.

"(Alessandro) Bastoni has come back tired, yesterday he felt a discomfort in training, so he will not be available. On Monday we will do some tests. His absence will affect us, but I can make other choices with Aleksandar Kolarov and Danilo D’Ambrosio.”

The Italian champion has made a perfect start to the season, winning both league games under new coach Inzaghi.

Sampdoria, also under a new manager in Roberto D’Aversa, is yet to score after picking up one point in two games. But Inzaghi is wary of its threat following the deadline day signing of Francesco Caputo from Sassuolo.

"We will face an important team with quality. I know the coach, who always organises his teams very well, and on top of that, they have strengthened with Caputo," Inzaghi said.

"It will be difficult but important, even if we are only at the start of the season. We are aiming to be the true Inter."