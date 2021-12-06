ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal, FC Goa in search of maiden win

SC East Bengal will be gunning for the first win of the tournament when it hosts the currently bottom-ranked FC Goa in the Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

The match pits two of the least successful sides from the nether rungs of the league table with East Bengal tallying two points from as many draws while the former winner of the League Shield, FC Goa, is yet to open its account following three successive losses.

East Bengal showed good organisation and tact in playing a goalless draw against two-time champion Chennaiyin FC and would be hoping for improvement against Goa.

Coming in the tournament with a new team that was hurriedly created under former Real Madrid Castilla coach Jose Manuel Diaz, East Bengal is yet to settle down to a playing system. "It’s a good start for improving our level. We could have won the match and we hope that we win a match in the near future," Diaz hinted on this aspect after the match against Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando is still looking for his team to click as a performing unit. The Gaurs lost their previous outing against North East United FC from a goal coming deep in the second-half added time and this is making Ferrando optimistic before meeting East Bengal. “We need to improve everything but our priority is to believe in ourselves, to believe in our skills and that we can do it,” Ferrando said in his pre-match comments.