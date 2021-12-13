ISL 2021-22: Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad thrashes NorthEast 5-1

NorthEast United put up a fight but could not stop a dominant Hyderabad FC from notching up a 5-1 win at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Three wins from five games has taken Hyderabad to the second position in the ISL table with 10 points, two behind leader Mumbai City. NorthEast remains on four points and is placed second from bottom.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace to take his tally for the season to five. Chinglensana Singh, Aniket Jadhav and Javier Siverio were the other scorers, while Laldanmawia Ralte was the sole goalscorer for NorthEast.

Hyderabad looked keen to attack right from the beginning. NorthEast, on the other hand, was struggling and giving away too many free-kicks.

HIGHLIGHTS

The first goal came from one of those free-kicks, taken by Edu Garcia, with Chinglensana slotting home the rebound off the post. Fifteen minutes later, Ogbeche doubled the lead. He received a superb long ball from the impressive Ashish Rai and calmly slammed into the far post.

NorthEast, however, came right back into the match with just two minutes left in the first half. In the goalmouth melee following a long-throw in from Tondonba Singh, Laldanmawia managed to move the net.

After the interval, NorthEast came out stronger and pressed hard for the equaliser. But before long, Hyderabad was back in control.

Ogbeche made it 3-1 with a superb strike from well outside the box. Hyderabad hadn’t done yet, as substitutes Aniket and Siverio scored in the injury time to make it a night to forget for NorthEast.

