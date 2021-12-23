ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Match 39 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

HFC has 11 points from six matches. The Nizams have won three, drawn two and lost one. In the last match, they played out a 1-1 draw with FC Goa.

SCEB is the only team in the league, which has not won a single match in the ISL this season. The Red and Gold Brigade have three points from seven matches. Out of their seven matches, they have drawn three and lost four.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (C), Tomislav Mrcela (C), Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu.