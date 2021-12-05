ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will face Odisha FC (OFC) in Match 19 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on December 5.

Listen in to our season preview on a new episode of The Full Time Show:

Ivan Vukomanovic’s KBFC is still searching for its first win of the season. It has drawn two and lost one in the three matches it has played so far. It’s most recent outing against Bengaluru FC ended in a 1-1 draw.

Kiko Ramirez's OFC has won both the matches it has played this season. It started its campaign with a 3-1 victory against Bengaluru FC. Its last match against SC East Bengal was a 10-goal thriller where the Kalinga Warriors secured a 6-4 victory against the Red and Gold Brigade.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI (4-4-2): Albino Gomes (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Marco Leskobic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro (C), Vincy Barretto, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad; Adrian Luna, Jorge Diaz.

Odisha FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kamaljit Singh (GK); Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalruatthara; Vinit Rai (C), Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar; Javier Hernandez