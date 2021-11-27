ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22 Points Table: ATK Mohun Bagan tops standings ATK Mohun Bagan climbed to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) points table after beating SC East Bengal 3-0 in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday. Team Sportstar 27 November, 2021 23:33 IST Mumbai City FC is the reigning Indian Super League champion. - ISL Team Sportstar 27 November, 2021 23:33 IST ATK Mohun Bagan climbed to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) after beating SC East Bengal 3-0 in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday.The win took the Mariners, who finished runners up last season, to the top of the standings, two points ahead of Jamshedpur FC. Defending champion Mumbai City FC suffered a shock defeat to Hyderabad FC and slipped to the fourth spot.ISL 2021-22 Points table -PositionClubMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints1.ATK Mohun Bagan220072562.Jamshedpur FC211042243.Odisha FC110031234.Mumbai City FC210143135.Hyderabad FC210132136.Chennaiyin FC110010137.Bengaluru FC210155038.Kerala Blasters FC201124-219.NorthEast United FC201124-2110.SC East Bengal201114-3111.FC Goa200216-50 Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :