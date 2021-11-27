News

ISL 2021-22 Points Table: ATK Mohun Bagan tops standings

ATK Mohun Bagan climbed to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) points table after beating SC East Bengal 3-0 in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday.

ISL Trophy

Mumbai City FC is the reigning Indian Super League champion.   -  ISL

The win took the Mariners, who finished runners up last season, to the top of the standings, two points ahead of Jamshedpur FC. Defending champion Mumbai City FC suffered a shock defeat to Hyderabad FC and slipped to the fourth spot.

ISL 2021-22 Points table -

PositionClubMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1.ATK Mohun Bagan22007256
2.Jamshedpur FC21104224
3.Odisha FC11003123
4.Mumbai City FC21014313
5.Hyderabad FC21013213
6.Chennaiyin FC11001013
7.Bengaluru FC21015503
8.Kerala Blasters FC201124-21
9.NorthEast United FC201124-21
10.SC East Bengal201114-31
11.FC Goa200216-50

