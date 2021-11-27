ISL 2021-22 Points Table: ATK Mohun Bagan tops standings

ATK Mohun Bagan climbed to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) after beating SC East Bengal 3-0 in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday.

The win took the Mariners, who finished runners up last season, to the top of the standings, two points ahead of Jamshedpur FC. Defending champion Mumbai City FC suffered a shock defeat to Hyderabad FC and slipped to the fourth spot.

ISL 2021-22 Points table -