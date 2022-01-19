ISL 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan returns to action in tough test against Kerala Blasters

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will looking to regain the rhythm as it returns to Indian Super League (ISL) action after missing two matches owing to COVID outbreak in the squad. The Mariners meet the table-toppers Kerala Blasters FC in a 12 round match at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday.

Unbeaten in its last five outings, ATKMB’s immediate concern will be regaining the fitness and form that may have been impaired by the interruption of practice for well over a week’s time. The last year’s runner-up has played nine games so far and is placed sixth in the table with 15 points.

The challenge will be big for the Mariners as they face in Kerala Blasters a team brimming with confidence. The Blasters are unbeaten in 10 games which is a fair indication of the top form the team under Ivan Vukomanovic is currently enjoying.

The ATKMB has bolstered its backline with the return of Sandesh Jhingan from Croatian side HNK Sibenik. But what will be making the ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando anxious is the absence of suspended play-maker Hugo Boumous.

Added to this is the fact that Marniers have conceded 18 goals in their nine matches making the team’s defence another region of worry for Ferrando. All these factors put the in-form Blasters as the favourite in the upcoming contest. The last time the two sides faced each other was the opening game of the season where ATKMB ran out 4-2 winners under then-coach Antonio Lopez Habas.