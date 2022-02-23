ISL 2021-22 Live HFC vs KBFC: Starting Line-ups, Chencho starts with Diaz suspended for Blasters

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash.

7:15 pm: What are the coaches saying?

Manolo Marquez, Head Coach, Hyderabad FC: "If we win this game, we are mathematically in the top-four because Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC have to play between themselves. If we win tomorrow, we are in the top four 100%. For that reason, it is very important." "The preparation in particular is the same for every game. Of course, every opponent is different and you know more or less, which are the qualities of every opponent. But, we know we are very close to the end of the season. Now, we have to be focusing only on the Kerala Blasters FC game and we don't know exactly how the game will be, but for sure it will be a tough game for both teams." Ivan Vukomanovic, Head Coach, Kerala Blasters: "Well, it’s another day and another match. It’s a short competition where the games keep coming on. It’s another game on the schedule we have to play and another opponent. They are one of the best teams in the league. They are top of the table for a reason. They work with consistency and a process. They deserve to be on the top of the table." "I am hoping we will be concentrated. Because against one of the best teams in the league you have to be concentrated for ninety five minutes. You have to be focused, organised and try to use their weak points. It’s a game with the stake every football player likes to play.

7:00 pm: The last time Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC met, Ivan Vukomanovic's men went home with three points after a 1-0 win. In case you missed it, we have you covered with the highlights.

6:45 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD - Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC have met five times in the past and none of the matches have ended in a draw. Hyderabad has won twice, while Kerala Blasters has won thrice, including the first leg this season.

6:35 pm: Confirmed Lineups are out!

Hyderabad FC Starting XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Nim Dorjee, Souvik Chakraborty, Joao Victor, Yasir Mohammad, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Kerala Blasters Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Bijoy V, Marco Leskovic, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Chencho Gyeltsen

6:00 pm: Here is how we think the two sides will line up tonight!

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Souvik Chakraborty, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Javier Siverio, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Bijoy V, Marco Leskovic, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Chencho Gyeltsen

MATCH PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters was just seconds away from three points in its last match but it ended in a 2-2 draw, with Joni Kauko netting that equaliser for ATK Mohun Bagan.

That means the men from Kochi remain fourth as the battles for the semifinal slots intensify. After that close encounter, they are up against another strong rival on Tuesday at Bamoblim’s GMC Athletic Stadium, where they come face to face with table-topper Hyderabad FC, which has 32 points but has played a game more than Jamshedpur FC (31) and ATK Mohun Bagan (30).

Blasters is on 27 points. In this business end of the tournament, Ivan Vukomanovic’s boys will be looking to score every point that they could.

And they would once again be banking on the remarkable skills of their Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna, who has probably been the player of the ISL thus far this season. He had scored both the goals against ATK Mohun Bagan, and both were beauties.

If there is one player that has come close to him when it comes to influencing a team’s performance, it is Hyderabad’s Bartholomew Ogbeche, the leading scorer in ISL’s history and this season.

Coach Manolo Marquez must be hoping that the Nigerian could add on to his tally of 16 goals (from 16 games). “The season has been fantastic for Hyderabad FC,” he said. “(But) Kerala’s offensive players are brilliant.”

The Blasters coach acknowledged that Hyderabad was the best team in the competition. “I expect a tough game,” he said. “We’ll try to test something different.”

