ISL 2021-22 KBFC vs HFC LIVE: Streaming info, predictions, match updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live updates of this evening's Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vaco Da Gama, Goa.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates.

6:15 pm: Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

ISL 2020-21 highlights, HFC vs KBFC

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad set up exciting clash

Statistics tell us that Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC are the toughest teams to beat at the ISL this season. They have lost just one game each, less than all other teams.

And that sole defeat came in their opening matches for both. That means neither side has lost in its last eight games. It would indeed be interesting to find out what happens when these two in-form sides come face to face on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Hyderabad is placed second in the table with 16 points, just one behind the leader and defending champion Mumbai City. Blasters is lying fifth with 14 points.

Both will be looking for a victory. In order to win, the men from Kochi will have to come out of their recent habit, though: they drew their last two matches -- against Jamshedpur FC (1-1) and FC Goa (2-2).

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC postponed after one ATKMB player tests positive for COVID-19

Though Hyderabad had to be content with a 2-2 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan in its last match, that was preceded by a 6-1 rout of Odisha. Two of those goals were scored by Bartholomew Ogbeche.

With nine goals from as many games, the Nigerian is the league's leading scorer. He no doubt poses the biggest threat to the Blasters goal.

Blasters too has reasons to be happy with its foreign signings this season, especially Adrian Luna. The Uruguayan midfielder has been remarkably consistent and at times, spectacular. No defence could breathe easy when he is around.

