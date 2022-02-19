ISL 2021-22 LIVE, KBFC vs ATKMB: When and where to watch, match updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

MATCH PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan come face to face in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Saturday and it should be a fascinating encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco as the two teams are separated by just three points.

The Mariners are on 29 points, the same as the table-topper Hyderabad FC, which is ranked higher because of a superior goal difference but it has also played a game more. Blasters, with 26 points, is placed fourth and will be keen to consolidate its position in the top-four.

Blasters should be in a confident frame of mind too, having scored a 1-0 victory against another Kolkata club, SC East Bengal, in its last match. The side could also take heart from the form of its talented trio of foreigners in Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Ivan Vukomanovic's men would have to put on a fine show if they are to overcome ATK Mohun Bagan, which has been doing well despite the absence of some key players.

Coach Juan Ferrando said his foreign quartet of Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna and David Williams was. “I am happy because it was difficult in the last 3-4 games as they were injured but they are working with the team now and that is most important,” he said.

But the likes of Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh have made up for their absence. The Kerala Blasters defence will be wary of them. “We will fight to stay on top. It's good that we have all players available for selection,” said Vukomanovic.

