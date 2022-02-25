ISL 2021-22, LIVE NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Brown leads NEUFC attack; Doungel, Mobashir start for JFC

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

7:10 pm: What are the coaches saying?

Khalid Jamil on the importance of Deshorn Brown: "Talking about (Deshorn) Brown, it is a pleasure to have him with us. He is one of the best players in the ISL. I have said many times, we missed him. In the last match, in the presence of Brown, we won after a long time. If you have five-six players like him, we could have been the champions. I know him very well, he trains very hard, he is always involved, he never complains. Whenever I want him, he is always there. He talks to the players and guides them. It is a pleasure to have him in India." Owen Coyle on his team's approach against NorthEast United FC: "We have to approach each game like we always do and focus on one game at a time. We’ve a lot of work to do, we’ve done really well until this point but that accounts for nothing. What we have to do now in the remaining games, starting from a very tough game against a very good opponent in NorthEast, is to try and win the game and collect those valuable points which will be our aim on a game-to-game basis. So, we’re only thinking about NorthEast at the moment. We have injury concerns at the moment, but we will look to put a team as fresh as possible to try and win another tough game in the ISL."

6:45 pm: STAT!

Jamshedpur FC has never won four consecutive matches in the Hero ISL. A victory against NorthEast United FC will help it achieve that record. However, it had won three times in a row on four different occasions, including two times in the ongoing season.

6:35 pm: Starting lineups out!

NorthEast United FC: Michu(GK); Mashoor, Zakaria, Gurjinder, Irshad; Gogoi, Hernan, Joe, Imran, Marco; Brown.

Subs: Sanjiban(GK); Patrick, Tondonba; Medhi, Gani; Ralte, Manvir, Lalkhawpuimawia, Marcelo.

Coach: Khalid Jamil.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh(GK); Laldinliana, Sabia, Hartley, Ricky; Pronay, Ritwik, Doungel, Mobashir; Stewart, Chima.

Subs: Pawan(GK), Dhami(GK); Laldinpuia, Narender, Sandip, Anas; Lima; Murray, Pandita.

Coach: Owen Coyle.

6:17 pm: When both teams met earlier in the season!

6:00 pm: This is our predicted xi for tonight's match!

NorthEast United Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Mohamed Irshad, Zakaria Diallo, Imran Khan, Hernan Santana (C), Joe Zoherliana, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Deshorn Brown.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu.

5:45 pm: Head-to-head record!

In the nine matches played between these two in the ISL, NorthEast United FC has won once. The Men of Steel have been victorious on three occasions, while they have shared the spoils on the remaining five occasions.

MATCH PREVIEW

Jamshedpur FC will be eager to clinch all three points and maintain the second position in the table when it faces a struggling NorthEast United FC on Friday.

Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur is on a three-match winning run and beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1in its last outing. It is second in the table with 31 points from 16 matches and four points behind league-leader Hyderabad, having two games in hand.

READ: ISL set to allow crowds for the first time in two years

Jamshedpur is the favourite to win when it takes the pitch against NorthEast. However, the Highlanders have occasionally spoiled the party of stronger teams despite a disappointing season, about which Coyle is aware.

“NorthEast is a very good team, and I think they are being held back by major injuries and players missing from their squad this season. Khalid Jamil has not been able to have the player continuity, but when you look back at their full strength, they have the quality, as we saw against Bengaluru[FC] the other night.,” said Coyle in a pre-match press conference.

READ: I think India has a bright future in football: Odisha FC's Kino Garcia

It has been a poor season for Khalid Jamil’s NorthEast. It finds itself tenth with 13 points from 18 matches and has three wins throughout the season. However, the Highlanders showed their fighting spirit in their last match when they came from behind to notch a 2-1 win against Bengaluru.

The return of striker Deshorn Brown will boost Khalid Jamil’s men against Jamshedpur, which has shown exemplary defending throughout the season. It has conceded 18 goals and has the best defensive record among all teams.

“He[Brown] is one of the best players in the ISL. We have missed him. You can see the importance of his presence in the last match where we won after two months. It is my pleasure to have him in the team,” Jamil told the media ahead of the match.

