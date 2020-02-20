ISL: High-flying Goa downs weak Jamshedpur - Talking points

FC Goa registered a resounding 5-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday as it finished as the league's table topper. With the win, Goa became the first Indian club to get direct entry to the AFC Champions League group stage.

Hugo Boumous struck twice, while Ferran Corominas, Jackichand Singh and Mourtada Fall scored one each.

Goa, at the end of its league stage, thus amassed 39 points -- five points more than what it did in the 2018-19 season.

Here are the major talking points:

1) Goa, the record-setter

With its 5-0 thrashing of Jamshedpur, Goa registered the biggest away win in the ISL and also became the first team to register 50 wins.

The five goals on Wednesday completed its goal tally of 200 goals, and the Gaurs also achieved the feat of most goals scored in a season (46).

Its biggest achievement, however, was a berth in the group stage of the AFC Champions League -- a feat which no Indian club has ever achieved.

2) There's no stopping Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous' dual strikes against Jamshedpur took his goal tally to 11 goals, which keeps him in the top five scorers this season. It must be noted that Boumous is a midfielder. All players in the top five list are forwards.

Apart from scoring goals, Boumous is also helping set up goals. He leads the chart for most assists (10) -- four more than all others in the league this season.

In Boumous, Goa has a gifted player who is an integral part of its attack.

3) Jamshedpur ends campaign poorly

Winless in its last six matches, Jamshedpur ended the 2019-20 season with 18 points from as many matches.

It was a disappointing campaign for the outfit as it gathered nine points fewer than last season and dropped three places on the points table.

Jamshedpur also conceded the second-most number of goals (35), only behind last-placed Hyderabad (38) this season.