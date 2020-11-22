ISL 2020-21 news: Who are FC Goa's foreign players

FC Goa, two-time finalist of the Indian Super League (ISL), had a lot of work to do in the transfer window as star players from the last season's left the club to join former coach Sergio Lobera. Midfielder Edu Bedia remained for a third season with the Gaurs as the club brought in four Spanish players along with highly-rated Australian defender James Donachie.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues

Here's a look at the overseas players in FC Goa's squad for ISL 2020-21.

Ivan Gonzalez

A youth product of Spanish giant Real Madrid, centre-back Ivan Gonzalez appeared for the Los Blancos’ C team before moving to Deportivo La Coruna. He had stints with UB Conquese, Cultural Leonesa and Racing Ferrol in the third division of Spain before signing for FC Goa this season. The defender’s ball-playing skills and ability to read the game will be a big plus for the Gaurs, who have scored the most goals in the previous season but also conceded heavily.

Alberto Noguera

Alberto Noguera came through the ranks of Spanish first division club Getafe. - Twitter

Alberto Noguera is the new addition to FC Goa’s midfield, who has played majority of his career in the Spanish first division. He began his youth career with Getafe and went on to play for Rayo Vallecano and Majadahonda. After joining Atletico Madrid in 2009, Noguera went on to represent the club’s B side and C side, before making his senior team bow in 2012.He then moved to England and played for Blackpool FC in the English Championship before a season in Azerbaijan. He moved back to Spain in the summer of 2014 and has played for a number of Spanish clubs such as Lorca, Numancia and Racing Santander.

RELATED | Who are Bengaluru FC's foreign players

James Donachie

Defender James Donachie arrived at FC Goa on loan from Newcastle Jets. - FC Goa Twitter

FC Goa secured a move for highly-rated Australian defender James Donachie who arrived on a loan from Newcastle Jets. Two-time winner of the Australia’s top division A-League, Donachie was named Youth League Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons in 2010-11 and 2011-12. He was also voted the Melbourne Victory’s Players’ Player of the Season for his performances in 2019-20.

RELATED | ISL 2020-21: Full team list of FC Goa

Edu Bedia

According to the FC Goa's Edu Bedia, the rhythm which the foreign players will provide will be crucial at the end of the season. - TWITTER/FC GOA

One of the mainstays in FC Goa’s lineup for the past three seasons, Edu Bedia was a crucial member of the team that reached the 2018-19 final. The Santander-born midfielder struggled with injury which affected his form last season. An asset to any side due to his slick footwork and passing ability, Bedia will look to power Goa to another strong finish this season.

Jorge Mendoza

Another youth product of Spanish club Getafe, Jorge Mendonza has the ability to create and score goals from anywhere in the final third. His contribution of eight goals and three assists were instrumental in Atletico Baleares finishing top of Spain’s Segunda Division - Group 1. The 28-year old also appeared for Spanish clubs such as Atlético de Madrid B, Cultural Leonesa, Albacete B and Real Oviedo.

RELATED | ISL 2020-21 news, FC Goa preview: Juan Ferrando takes forward the Spanish era

Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo began his youth career with the famed Athletic Bilbao that has produced footballing talents such as Xabi Alonso, Javi Martinez and Inaki Williams. He has been a consistent top scorer in Poland’s top division for Gornik Zabrze and was the top scorer in the Greece cup competition with Platanias.