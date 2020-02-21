ISL: NorthEast United FC 1 - 5 Hyderabad FC - Talking Points

Hyderabad FC ended its miserable season on a high as it thumped NorthEast United FC 5-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Find below the important talking points from the game 86 of the league this season:



- NORTHEAST KEEPER PAWAN HAS A TERRIBLE NIGHT -

Hyderabad skipper Marcelinho missed a sitter in the first five minutes of the match. A few moments later, NorthEast shotstopper Pawan Kumar let a back pass from his centre back go through his legs. An onrushing Liston Colaco then made use of an easy opportunity to score and handed his side the 1-0 lead.

Later in the first half, Pawan went on to concede some loose corners. During one such instance, he almost let in one more goal when he failed to control a yet another back pass. In the second half, Pawan assisted Hyderabad midfielder Mohammed Yasir's goal by punching away a ball, which should have been easily collected, towards him.

Finally in the 61st minute, Pawan's misery came to an end when interim coach Khalid Jamil brought in Soram Anganba for the lacklustre keeper.



- HYDERABAD AVOIDS AN UNWANTED ISL RECORD -

Marcelinho, despite missing a host of chances, helped his team avoid an unwanted record with a brace. With 10 points from 18 matches, Hyderabad has now registered only the second worst points tally in the history of ISL. That dubious record stays with Chennaiyin FC, which managed only nine points from 18 games last season.

Hyderabad ended its season with two wins, the lowest ever, four draws and twelve losses. The 5-1 victory over NorthEast United on Thursday was its first triumph away from home in its debut campaign. Its only other win this season came against Kerala Blasters FC in November last year.

With Albert Roca joining the side next season, the Hyderabad management would be hoping for a better performance from its players at least next edition.