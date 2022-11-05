HYDERABAD

Mohammad Yasir’s header in the eighth minute led defending Indian Super League (ISL) champion Hyderabad FC to a 1-0 win over Odisha FC at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, here on Saturday.

Showing great anticipation, Yasir positioned himself perfectly inside the box to take full advantage of a curling cross from the left corner by Halicharan Narzary to beat Odisha goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

This was the third consecutive win for HFC at home this season and the fourth in five games besides a draw to top the points table with 13 points.

It was Odisha which started on a positive note with a few forays into the attacking half, but HFC changed gears quickly and could have scored the second goal in the 16th minute, but a curling left-footer from Halicharan just sailed over the bar.

Odisha came close to scoring the equaliser in the 19th minute when Mawihmingthanga and Moirangthem Thoiba Singh worked their way into a dangerous position inside the Hyderabad half. However, the move did not end as they were held back by the defensive wall of Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh and Nikhil Poojary.

The HFC defence remained alert to deny Odisha FC any scoring opportunities, and Hyderabad went into the half with a 1-0 lead.

On resumption, Odisha threatened to score twice within the first 10 minutes. Substitute Pedro Martin Moreno’s right-footer from close range was saved by the ever-reliable custodian Laxmikanth Kattimani, and Nandha’s cross to Mawihmingthanga saw the latter’s header cleared to safety by HFC defence.

Later in the 70th minute, striker Bartholomew Obgeche, who came as a substitute in the 59th minute, saw his effort from inside the box saved by goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

In the 82nd minute, Odisha had its final chance to equalise as second-half substitute Isak Ralte dispatched a right-footed shot at goal from close-range. But Kattimani made a good save to keep the clean sheet and earn three points for his team.

The result: Hyderabad FC 1 (Mohammed Yasir 8) bt Odisha FC 0.