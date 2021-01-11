ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 55 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on January 11, Monday.

While ATK Mohun Bagan is featuring in its first ISL season, Mumbai is playing in its seventh ISL season.

ATKMB has won six of its nine matches this season and possesses a success rate of 66.6 per cent. Meanwhile, the Islanders have won 45 of their 109 matches in the league with a win percentage of 41.28.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City LIVE: ISL 2020, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City Live Streaming: Krishna's ATKMB faces le Fondre's MCFC

The Mariners are currently second on the table with six wins, two draws and a defeat from nine matches while MCFC is at the top of the table with 22 points and has only lost one match so far.

Overall Head To Head - (Total: 14 | ATK:5, MCFC:5, Draw: 4)

The ATK-MCFC rivalry in the ISL was even-steven with both sides winning five matches and drawing on four occasions.

First meeting (ATK 3-0 MCFC)

ATK and MCFC clashed for the first time in their first-ever league appearance on October 12, 2014 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. In a one-sided affair, ATK thumped MCFC by a three-goal margin with Fikru, Borja Fernandez and Arnal entering the score-sheet for the host. In the return fixture, Mumbai beat ATK 2-1 to settle the scores.

READ | ISL 2021 preview: ATK Mohun Bagan faces Mumbai City in clash for top spot

Head-to-Head Results (Last 5 matches):

MCFC 0-2 ATK

ATK 2-2 MCFC

ATK 1-3 MCFC

MCFC 0-0 ATK

ATK 1-2 MCFC

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE (ISL)

Goals scored:

ATK: 21

MCFC: 17

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad with the weekly review of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

Top scorers - 2019/20:

Amine Chermiti (MCFC) - 6

Roy Krishna (ATK) - 15

Clean sheets:

ATK: 5

MCFC: 3