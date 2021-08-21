ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC signs Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has signed Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

The centre-forward is the fifth foreign signing for Marina Machans. Lukasz has 49 goals and 21 assists in his 200-plus club appearances.

“We look forward to Lukasz strengthening our attack and providing much-needed goals this season. This is a very positive signing for us,” said CFC co-owner Vita Dani.

Lukasz has also played in Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Bahrain. He finished as the top scorer in the 2017-18 Jordanian Pro League while playing for Al-Faisaly Amman.

“I am very happy to join the club. I aim to immediately help the team in getting a third ISL title. The fans deserve it, and so does the club that has won the league two times already,” said Lukasz.

Lukasz has featured in two of the world’s biggest club tournaments, the Europa League and the Champions League, making a combined 12 appearances. During his spell at Polish outfit Slask Wroclaw, he played a crucial role in the club’s second league title in 2011-12 and helped it lift the Polish Super Cup in the next year.

“Lukasz is a team player with good experience and a great personality. I believe he will help the team in many aspects, especially with goals,” said CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic.