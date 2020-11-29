ISL 2020-21: Diego Mauricio's brace helps Odisha to 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur

Owen Coyle’s brief stint in India has been defined by fast starts, goals and entertaining football. Sunday was no different: four goals, a red card, and a stoppage-time equaliser marked the 2-2 draw between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Having taken a 2-0 lead in the first half, Jamshedpur was on course for the first win of the season until substitute Diego Mauricio’s brace earned his side a point.

Before Mauricio’s late goals, it was Jamshedpur’s striker Nerijus Valskis, who displayed strong centre-forward play in and around Odisha’s box. The Lithuanian’s shot from close range struck the arm of defender Gaurav Bora and earned his side a penalty, from which he smashed home to put his side in front. For his second, he met Odisha right-back Shubham Sarangi’s cushioned header into his own box, by firing in from a tight angle with a first-time, left-footed strike.

After having fallen behind twice, Odisha regrouped during the interval to start the second period stronger. Stuart Baxter’s men ran harder and passed the ball quicker to pin Jamshedpur in its own half.

Jamshedpur ‘keeper TP Rehenesh’s game was characterised by both brilliance and a moment of madness. Within the space of a minute, he denied Manuel Onwu’s overhead kick first with an acrobatic one-handed save and followed it up with a point-blank save off Nandhakumar Sekar.

In the 74 minute mark, he was sent off for handling the ball outside his box, and that helped open the door for Odisha’s comeback. From the resulting free-kick, the Brazilian Mauricio poked the ball into the net after a scrap inside the box to set up a tantalising finish.

In the stoppage time, Mauricio unleashed an unstoppable drive, after cutting in from the left, which gave Rehenesh’s replacement Pawan Kumar no chance, as the ball struck the top right corner.

RESULT: Jamshedpur FC (Nerijus Valskis 12’, 27’) 2-2 Odisha FC (Diego Mauricio 77’, 90’+2’)