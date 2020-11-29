ISL 2020, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Live Score: Valskis starts for JFC, Marcelinho in OFC XI

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the match between Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

4.55PM: The players take to the field!

4.50 pm: The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on October 22, 2019 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The game ended 2-1 in the favour of the home side. Jamshedpur took the lead in 16th minute when Odisha's Rana Gharami netted the ball into the back of his own net. Bikash Jairu was sent off in the 35th minute as JFC was reduced to 10 men. Odisha's top-scorer last season Aridane Santana scored in the 40th minute to bring his side back level. Eventually, in the 60th minute, JFC's top-scorer last season Sergio Castel slotted the winner in the 85th minute to secure three points for his side.

4.20 pm: Since Odisha FC debuted last season, it has faced Jamshedpur twice during the league stage. Odisha, in terms of wins during the regular season, enjoys a success rate of 36.8 per cent, having won 7 of its 19 matches. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC, which is featuring in the ISL for the fourth time, has registered 17 wins from 55 matches at a success rate of 30.9 per cent.

Odisha FC's star forward Marcelinho warms up for the clash against Jamshedpur FC. - sportzpics

4.10 pm: Line-ups

Jamshedpur FC XI: T.P. Rehenesh (GK), Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mohammad Mobashir Rahman, Issac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak, Alexandre Monteiro de Lima, Aitor Monroy Rueda, Telem Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis.



Odisha FC XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Steven Vincent Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Manuel Onwu Villafranca, Laishram Premjit Singh.

ISL 2020-21 points table



Here is Sportstar's predicted XI for today's clash -

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Jitendra Singh; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Issac Vanmalsawma; Nerijus Valskis

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Thoiba Singh, Saurabh Meher, Marcelinho; Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Jamshedpur-Odisha combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

Combined JFC-OFC XI

TP Rehenesh (JFC); Shubham Sarangi (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Gaurav Bora (OFC); Thoiba Singh (JFC), Alex Lima (JFC); Jackichand Singh (JFC), Marcelinho (OFC); Diego Mauricio (OFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

--

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.