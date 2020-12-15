ISL 2020-21: MCFC vs JFC Talking Points - Bipin Singh's impressive show to Monroy's red

Jamshedpur FC put up a resilient defensive display to hold Mumbai City to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Monday.

It was a particularly good result for Jamshedpur as the side played with 10 men for the large part of the game after Aitor Monroy was sent off in the 28th minute.

Match report: ISL 2020-21 news: Gritty Jamshedpur halts Mumbai City's winning run

The draw saw Mumbai City, unbeaten in five games, remain on top of the ISL 2020-21 table with 13 points from six games while Jamshedpur moved to sixth with seven points.

Here are the key talking points from the Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC clash:

1) Valskis on target again

Nerijus Valskis, last edition's Golden Boot winner, rose to the occasion yet again, scoring the opening goal of the contest.

The Lithuanian made a clever run into the box and converted Jackichand Singh's pass with a fantastic finish to bag his sixth goal in as many matches. He is now the joint top-scorer in ISL 2020-21 alongside FC Goa's Igor Angulo.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Valksis had little supply following Monroy's sending off but did well to create a couple of half-chances. He did find the back off the net in the 79th minute but was ruled offside.

2) Bipin Singh shines for Mumbai City

Bipin was the best Indian player on the pitch by a large margin. The 25-year-old was a livewire in Mumbai City's attack, playing his role on the left to perfection.

The midfielder was in the thick of things from the very start and impressed with his pacy runs and snappy footwork. He earned his second assist of the season when he squared the ball for Bartholomew Ogbeche to score the equaliser.

The Manipuri had a couple of shots as well and played all 90 minutes, creating three chances. His consistent displays will encourage coach Sergio Lobera to retain him in the starting XI.

3) Monroy loses the plot

Jamshedpur's creative midfielder Monroy lost the plot on Monday as he picked up two yellow cards in 14 minutes.

He got his first yellow card when he brought down Cy Goddard with a late tackle in the 14th minute. He got his second booking for a dubious challenge on Ogbeche right in front of the referee.

C. R. Srikrishna showed no hesitation in sending him off for an early shower. Monroy will now miss Friday's game against NorthEast United.

4) Jamshedpur's defence saves the day

Jamshedpur's defensive line, led by captain Peter Hartley, did extremely well to keep Mumbai City's lethal attack at bay. Hartley combined well with Stephen Eze to win almost every aerial duel, thereby clearing any danger from set-pieces.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 Preview: Unbeaten Hyderabad takes on a ‘hurting’ SC East Bengal

The foreign defensive duo also made a block each in the last quarter of the game to ensure their side took home a point. Goalkeeper T. P. Rehenesh, who was kept busy throughout, also produced a sharp save to save Ahmed Jahouh's volley in the 82nd minute.