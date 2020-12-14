ISL 2020, MCFC vs JFC Live Score: Ogbeche, le Fondre start for Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshepdur FC match

6.50 pm: For Jamshedpur, there are two changes from the goalless draw against SC East Bengal. Karan Amin will come in place of the suspended Laldinliana Renthlei. Jackichand Singh replaces Aniket Jadhav.

6.44 pm: No Hugo Boumous in MCFC's matchday squad. Adam le Fondre and Batholomew Ogbeche start together for the first time since the opening day defeat to NorthEast United. Le Fondre will likely play in the No. 10 role behind Ogbeche. Just the one change from the win over Chennaiyin FC. Other changes from the win over Chennaiyin FC. OUTs - Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Raynier Fernandes. INs - Mehtab Singh, Mohammed Rakip, Cy Goddard

6.30 pm: Team news

Mumbai City XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Cy Goddard, Adam le Fondre, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche

Jamshedpur XI (4-2-3-1)

TP Rehenesh (GK); Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Mohammad Mobashir; William Lalnunfela, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh; Nerijus Valskis

6.10 pm: Here are the predicted XIs from the game

Predicted Mumbai City XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard; Bartholomew Ogbeche

Predicted Jamshedpur XI (4-3-3)

TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir; Amarjit Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Singh.

Adam le Fondre is the team's leading scorer and crucially scored the winner against Chennaiyin FC. But will Sergio Lobera opt to rest him and start with Bartholomew Ogbeche? - ISL/Sportzpics

MATCH PREVIEW

After starting the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 on a losing note, Sergio Lobera's side bounced back with four straight wins. When the table-topper takes on Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium here on Monday, Lobera's focus will be on ensuring that this winning run continues.

It is not just that the results have gone Mumbai's way — its performances have been consistently impressive as well, across all areas of the pitch. No team has scored more (eight) or conceded less (two). And unlike some teams, Mumbai hasn’t been dependent on one player for goals. It has had four different scorers already.

But, despite all this, Lobera believes there is a long way to go for his team. "We need to improve a lot of things. We won four games in a row and that's not easy. But we need to improve a lot of things, day-by-day, in every training, game-by-game. But in these circumstances, we only have a short time," he said.

"We need to go step-by-step. Our focus is on the future, on the next game. But I'm happy with the players, with the effort they have put in the last game," he added.

Missing in action

Mumbai has no injury concerns but will once again miss the services of Mandar Rao Dessai, who missed the previous three games due to personal reasons. The full-back is yet to join the squad after leaving the team’s bio-bubble.

On current form, any team would be wary of taking on the Islanders, but Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle has every right to be more optimistic than others. Jamshedpur faced ATK Mohun Bagan when it was on a similar run and came away with all three points. Coyle hopes his team can come up with a similar performance against Mumbai.

"They've (Mumbai) been in good form. I think they have won four in a row. What we have to do is what we did against ATK Mohun Bagan who were top of the league, undefeated and hadn't conceded a goal (when we faced them). We have to give that level of performance," said Coyle.

Coyle will once again be banking on Nerijus Valskis upfront with the striker having scored five of its six goals so far. Jamshedpur is already six points behind Mumbai and has had three draws in its last four games. However, Coyle believes that things are slowly falling into place for his team. "We're four games unbeaten. There were a couple of games where we felt we should have won. So we are in good form. We just have to continue working hard. We do have a number of injuries. Once we get our best team, we'll be even stronger," he said.

ISL 2020-21 points table

