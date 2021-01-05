ISL 2020-21 Talking Points: From Narzary's brace to Chennaiyin's shambolic defending

Hyderabad FC shrugged off its three-match winless streak to storm to a commanding 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The result saw Hyderabad climb two places to sixth position as it took its tally to 12 points from nine matches while Chennaiyin slipped a position to be placed eighth.

MATCH REPORT | ISL 2020-21: Narzary's double strike for Hyderabad FC punishes Chennaiyin FC

Halicharan Narzary starred in Hyderabad's victory as he bagged a brace, while Joao Victor and Joel Chianese also got on the scoresheet. Anirudh Thapa scored the consolation goal for Chennaiyin.

Here are the key talking points from the Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC clash.

Narzary stamps his authority

Total shots: Two. Shots on target: Two. Number of goals: Two. Narzary enjoyed a brilliant evening of football as he scored two brilliant goals to prove himself once again.

The 26-year-old has started in each of Hyderabad's nine games this season and has three goals to his name - the most he has scored in a single ISL season.

Halicharan Narzary celebrates scoring for Hyderabad against Chennaiyin in the ISL. - ISL/Sportzpics

He registered his first goal of the evening with a sublime strike from inside the box into the roof of the net and got his second when he slotted it past the 'keeper after a fine run down the right.

The winger was understandably a relieved man as his side had snapped its losing streak. "It was a big win for us considering we had lost three games this season. The coach asked us to be patient and told us that chances would come and to work hard," he said.

Chennaiyin struggles in Crivellaro's absence

It is no secret that Rafael Crivellaro is Chennaiyin's fulcrum in midfield and instrumental in the side's transitional play. The Brazilian is adept with the ball at his feet and plays a vital role in organising his troops on the pitch. Chennaiyin has struggled in his absence, dropping points in both the matches he has missed - Crivellaro last missed a game on December 13 and the club played out a goalless draw with NorthEast United.

RELATED| CFC vs HFC - AS IT HAPPENED

The story wasn't any different on Monday either as Chennaiyin sorely missed his creative presence and found it difficult to create chances. Thapa was the most creative player on the pitch and drilled a couple of crosses into the box but the forwards failed to convert.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the best of Indian Super League in the year 2020 on The Full Time Show.



Talking post the match, coach Csaba Laszlo acknowledged his side lacked the desired creativity. "This game we lost the midfield completely. We didn't create one chance. We tried to have a midfield with Deepak, [Lallianzuala] Chhangte and Memo [Moura]. They can play well but there was not enough creativity and final passes. We lacked ideas and innovation. I have to think about how I rebuild without Rafa for the next game," he said.

Laszlo's defence in shambles

Chennaiyin coach Laszlo's tried and tested defensive line of Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic and Jerry Lalrinzuala put up a shocking performance. The quartet was simply unable to contain Hyderabad's forwards and struggled to offer competition.

Joel Chianese had a 1v1 chance as early as the 30th second, but was denied by Vishal Kaith. However, it was a sign of things to come as Odei Onaindia missed a sitter in the 11th while Chianese drew another fine save from Kaith in the 22nd minute. Asish Rai also struck the crossbar in the 43rd minute. Chennaiyin's defence was no match for Hyderabad's swift attacking play.

Vishal Kaith makes a crucial save against Joel Chianese in the first half. - ISL/Sportzpics

Hyderabad's opening goal in the 50th minute was a result of a terrible defensive lapse. Sabia and Kaith made a mess of a simple clearance to allow Chianese to roll the ball into an empty net. Once Hyderabad drew first blood, there was no stopping it and Chennaiyin learnt it the hard way.

Laszlo admitted that if not for the 'keeper Kaith, the scoreline could have been far more embarrassing for his side. "It could have been 3-0 for HFC in the first half. I try to defend my team but today it was very, very bad performance by everyone. If it hadn't been for Vishal, it would have been 6-7 goals."