ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League, we look at the predicted XI and possible formations. Team Sportstar 08 December, 2020 10:25 IST Unbeaten sides Bengaluru FC (BFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will face off in a key clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Tuesday.Despite the win over Chennaiyin FC in the last match, Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat was unimpressed with his side's performance, lamenting the lack of final ball in scoring more goals. The return of Dimas Delgado in the starting XI provided BFC with some much-needed creativity in the midfield. NorthEast United continued its impressive start with another major scalp in the last game: a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal. Head coach Gerard Nus has been tactically astute in NEUFC's four-game unbeaten run and will likely come up with a plan to counter BFC's strength. Having only played two days ago, Nus will be expected to make more rotations to his starting line-up.Here's how the two teams could line-up.Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil ChhetriNorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis MachadoWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Bengaluru-NorthEast United combined XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Vice-captain: Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC)Combined BFC-NEUFC XIGurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Rahul Bheke (NEUFC), Juanan (BFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC); Lalngmawia (NEUFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC); Luis Machado (NEUFC), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC); Sunil Chhetri (BFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.