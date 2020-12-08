ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Unbeaten sides Bengaluru FC (BFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will face off in a key clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Tuesday.

Despite the win over Chennaiyin FC in the last match, Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat was unimpressed with his side's performance, lamenting the lack of final ball in scoring more goals. The return of Dimas Delgado in the starting XI provided BFC with some much-needed creativity in the midfield.

NorthEast United continued its impressive start with another major scalp in the last game: a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal. Head coach Gerard Nus has been tactically astute in NEUFC's four-game unbeaten run and will likely come up with a plan to counter BFC's strength.

Having only played two days ago, Nus will be expected to make more rotations to his starting line-up.

ISL 2020-21 COVERAGE

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Bengaluru-NorthEast United combined XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Vice-captain: Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC)

Listen | Check out our analysis of matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League on our football special podcast, The Full Time Show.





Combined BFC-NEUFC XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Rahul Bheke (NEUFC), Juanan (BFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC); Lalngmawia (NEUFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC); Luis Machado (NEUFC), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC); Sunil Chhetri (BFC)