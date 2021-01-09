ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to return to winning ways when it takes on SC East Bengal in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

Bengaluru suffered three successive defeats after its 1-3 loss to Mumbai City FC, which saw the club dismiss Carles Cuadrat from the role of the head coach on Wednesday. Naushad Moosa will take interim charge of BFC, which is sixth on the table with 12 points from nine matches.

BFC midfielder Erik Paartalu, who was suspended against Mumbai, will be available for selection.

Meanwhile, East Bengal, which is ninth on the table, is unbeaten in four matches. A win against Bengaluru will lift East Bengal into the playoffs race but it will have to do so without the services of the suspended Daniel Fox and the injured Anthony Pilkington.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad with the weekly review of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



RELATED| ISL 2021 preview: Bengaluru interim coach Moosa determined to beat SC East Bengal

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra; Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-5-2)

Debjit Majumder; Surchandra Singh, Scott Neville, Raju Gaikwad; Ankit Mukherjee, Mohammed Rafique, Haobam Singh, Matti Steinmann, Bikash Jairu; Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Bright Enobakhare (SCEB) Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri (BFC)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Mohammed Rafique (SCEB), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Matti Steinman (SCEB), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB)