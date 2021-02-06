ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Odisha FC will look for only its second win of the season when it takes on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

The Kalinga Warriors come into the game after a 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur, and subsequently had their coach, Stuart Baxter, sacked for his unsavory comments post the match. The side is rooted to the bottom of the table and has had little to no success this year.

The Mariners, on the other hand, earned a remarkable 3-2 comeback win against Kerala Blasters in their last match. The victory was a massive morale-booster for the side as it continues to trail Mumbai City FC for the top spot.

Here's how the two teams could line-up today -

Odisha FC predicted XI

Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Rakesh Pradhan, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Bradden Inman, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI

Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez, Marcelinho, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

Fantasy Picks

We have also got you covered for your Odisha FC-ATK Mohun Bagan combined fantasy XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna, Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio

Suggested playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Gaurav Bora (OFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Marcelinho (ATKMB), Vinit Rai (OFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Diego Mauricio (OFC).