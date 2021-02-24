ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Second-placed Mumbai City FC takes on bottom-ranked Odisha FC (JFC) in a must-win clash in the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of defeats. Mumbai lost to Jamshedpur FC 0-2, while Odisha went down to FC Goa 1-3. With a game in hand, Mumbai City is six points behind table-topper Mohun Bagan. A win for Mumbai will set-up a top-two clash against Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

PREVIEW | Odisha out to play spoilsport against Mumbai City

In the reverse fixture in December, Mumbai's Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rowllin Borges scored in a 2-0 win over Odisha.

Mumbai's Hugo Boumous is banned for four matches after being found quilty of abusing a match official. Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy are one yellow card away from a one-match suspension.

PODCAST - In the latest episode of Sportstar's 'The Full Time Show', Odisha FC's Rohan Sharma and Raj Athwal take us through their former head coach Stuart Baxter's comments, their decision to let him go and the larger problem of trivializing sexual violence in the sporting world.

Here's how the two teams could line-up on the night.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-5-1)

Arshdeep Singh; Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Rakesh Pradhan; Shubham Sarangi, Bradden Inman, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga; Diego Mauricio

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre

Fantasy Picks

We have also got you covered for your Odisha-Mumbai City combined fantasy XI. Captaincy pick: Adam le Fondre (MCFC) Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio (OFC)

Suggested playing XI: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Amey Ranawade (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Hernan Santana (MCFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Alexander Cole (OFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC)