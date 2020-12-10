ISL 2020-21 news, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted starting XI, fantasy lineups, team news and formation

In match 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC will square off at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday.

East Bengal is yet to open its account after three matches and is rooted to the bottom of the points table. To add to its woes, the side has lost key players to injuries. Head coach Robbie Fowler is expected to ring in some changes to the line-up after the 0-2 defeat to NorthEast United FC.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC won its first game of the season when it defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the same stadium on Monday. The team has five points from four matches and currently occupies the seventh spot in the standings.

LISTEN: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.







SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-3)

Debjit Majumder, Scott Neville, Mohammed Irshad, Narayan Das, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinman, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, C. K. Vineeth, Anthony Pilkington.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

T. P. Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Aitor Monroy, William Lalnunfela, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis.



Fantasy picks

We have got you covered for your fantasy SCEB-JFC XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis.

Combined SCEB-JFC XI

Debjit Majumder (SCEB), Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC), Scott Neville (SCEB), Stephen Eze (JFC), Ricky Lallawmawma (JFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Matti Steinman (SCEB), Surchandra Singh (SCEB), Jackichand Singh (JFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Nerijus Valskis (JFC).