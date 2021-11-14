ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC full squad list

After a spirited campaign last time around, Hyderabad FC will begin its quest for a maiden Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) title when it faces Chennaiyin FC on November 23 at the Bambolim Stadium.

Attacker Joel Chianese and midfielder Joao Victor are the two foreigners to continue with the club from last season, as Hyderabad made 11 new additions to its squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. Defender Juanan Gonzalez, midfielder Edu Garcia and attackers Bart Ogbeche and Javi Siverio are the four new additions to the overseas contingent at HFC.

Aaren D’Silva, Aniket Jadhav and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh are some of the exciting signings by the club in the off-season while the experience of Pritam Soraisam and Nim Dorjee Tamang makes the backline stronger.



Hyderabad also promoted a couple of promising youngsters in Mark Zothanpuia and Abdul Rabeeh from the reserve team who will now be a part of the first team squad for the club.



Hyderabad FC full squad list

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez*, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang



Midfielders: Joao Victor*, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia*, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh Attackers: Bart Ogbeche*, Javi Siverio*, Joel Chianese*, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva

* Overseas players