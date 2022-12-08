ISL 2022-23: ATKMB gets past JFC by converting late penalty

Hugo Boumous found the net from a late penalty to see ATK Mohun Bagan get past Jamshedpur FC by a solitary goal in the Indian Super League match at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday.

With the match headed for a goalless affair, Jamshedpur FC captain Peter Hartely lost his head for a moment and muscled down ATKMB forward Kiyan Nassiri. The 89th minute Incident inside the JFC box saw Hartley marched off with a straight red card and ATKMB awarded a penalty that Boumous scored to secure the full quota of points. ATK Mohun Bagan tallied 19 points from nine matches and rose to the third spot in the current standings while JFC stayed at the 10th spot after suffering its sixth straight defeat.

The opening half remained a tightly contested affair with a barren scoreline justifying the fact that both the sides did not go all out in attack and focused more on the midfield organisation. The home side did manage to have some moves upfront but those failed to create a dent on a well-knit Jamshedpur defence. Liston Colcao created a promising opening in the fifth minute dribbling past three JFC defenders but his attempt from top of the box was saved by Jamshedpur’s young goalkeeper Vishal Yadav. Then in the 18th minute Pritam Kotal failed to convert his header from a corner. JFC had its chance through Ishan Pandita near the break but the player could not beat the ATKMB goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, who had it covered.

The change of ends did not see any change in fortunes as Mohun Bagan continued its search for the break and Jamshedpur committed itself to defending with all its might. Mohun Bagan could have found the break in the 75th minute when a one-two between Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos on top of the JFC box saw the former getting clear with the chance near the six-yard box but his angular shot was blocked well by the JFC goalkeeper Yadav, who did a nice job under the bar making his ISL debut. Nassiri came in as a late substitute and earned a chance in the 86th minute just to see Yadav making a good catch. ATKMB found the escape route finally in the 89th minute incident as the heavily-built Hartley made the cardinal mistake of pulling Nassiri down and earning his ejection.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Hugo Boumous 90+1-pen) bt Jamshedpur FC 0.