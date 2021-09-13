Home ISL News ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule and match timings for November The opening game of the eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium on November 19. Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 15:20 IST The first leg of marquee Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on November 27. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 15:20 IST The Indian Super League's (ISL 2021-22) eighth season will kick-off on November 19 when last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan locks horns with Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium. The first leg of marquee Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on November 27.The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.Full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures in November -Match NumberDateFixtureTimings (IST)Venue1November 19, 2021ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda2November 20, 2021Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim3November 21, 2021SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium4November 22, 2021Mumbai City vs FC Goa7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda5November 23, 2021Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim6November 24, 2021Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium7November 25, 2021NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda8November 26, 2021FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim9November 27, 2021SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium10November 27, 2021Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC9:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda11November 28, 2021Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters7:30pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim12November 29, 2021NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda13November 30, 2021Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :