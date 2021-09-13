ISL News

ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule and match timings for November

The opening game of the eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium on November 19.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 September, 2021 15:20 IST
Kolkata Derby

The first leg of marquee Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on November 27.   -  ISL/Sportzpics

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 September, 2021 15:20 IST

The Indian Super League's (ISL 2021-22) eighth season will kick-off on November 19 when last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan locks horns with Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium. The first leg of marquee Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on November 27.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures in November -

Match Number

Date

Fixture

Timings (IST)

Venue

1

November 19, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters

7:30 pm

Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

2

November 20, 2021

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

3

November 21, 2021

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

4

November 22, 2021

Mumbai City vs FC Goa

7:30 pm

Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

5

November 23, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

6

November 24, 2021

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

7

November 25, 2021

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters

7:30 pm

Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

8

November 26, 2021

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

9

November 27, 2021

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

10

November 27, 2021

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC

9:30 pm

Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

11

November 28, 2021

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

12

November 29, 2021

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC

7:30 pm

Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

13

November 30, 2021

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :