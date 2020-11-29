ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match ten of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on November 29, Sunday.

Since Odisha FC debuted last season, the two have only have faced each other twice during the league stage. Odisha, in terms of wins during the regular season, enjoys a success rate of 36.8 per cent, having won 7 of its 19 matches. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC, which is featuring in the ISL for the fourth time, has registered 17 wins from 55 matches at a success rate of 30.9 per cent.

Jamshedpur FC finished eighth of the league table in the 2019-20 season, while Odisha FC finished sixth.

Overall Head-to-head form (Total: 2 | Wins - JFC: 1 - OFC: 1| Draws: 0)

JFC and OFC faced off twice during the league stage in the 2019-20 season and the both teams have won a game each.

First meeting:

The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on October 22, 2019 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The game ended 2-1 in the favour of the home side.Jamshedpur took the lead in 16th minute when Odisha's Rana Gharami netted the ball into the back of his own net. Bikash Jairu was sent off in the 35th minute as JFC was reduced to 10 men. Odisha's top-scorer last season Aridane Santana scored in the 40th minute to bring his side back level. Eventually, in the 60th minute, JFC's top-scorer last season Sergio Castel slotted the winner in the 85th minute to secure three points for his side.

Recent Head-to-Head form

JFC 2-1 OFC

OFC 2-1 JFC

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Jamshedpur FC: 3

Odisha FC: 3

Top goal scorers:

3 goals - Aridane Santana (OFC)

1 goal - Sergio Castel (JFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC)

Top scorers for each team last season:

Jamshedpur FC: Sergio Castel (7)

Odisha FC: Aridane Satana (9)

Clean sheets:

Jamshedpur FC: 0

Odisha FC: 0

Red Cards:

Jamshedpur FC: 1 (Bikash Jairu)

Odisha FC: 0