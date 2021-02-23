ISL News ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for SCEB vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 23 February, 2021 13:46 IST Team Sportstar 23 February, 2021 13:46 IST SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 104Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB: 0, NEUFC: 1; Draws: 0)Their only meeting in the league resulted in a NorthEast United win.Last meeting (NEUFC 2-0 SCEB)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 5, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. East Bengal dominated possession from the start but created fewer chances on goal. A Surchandra Singh own-goal further dampened its chances as NorthEast went into half-time with the lead. The Highlanders held onto their advantage through the second half and put the game to rest with an injury-time strike from Rochharzela.PODCAST - In the latest episode of Sportstar's 'The Full Time Show', Odisha FC's Rohan Sharma and Raj Athwal take us through their former head coach Stuart Baxter's comments, their decision to let him go and the larger problem of trivializing sexual violence in the sporting world. Current Position in Table:SCEB: SCEB is ninth on the table with 17 points from 18 matches. It has three wins, eight draws and seven losses to its name.NEUFC: NEUFC is fifth on the table with 27 points from 18 matches. It has six wins, three losses and nine draws to its tally.Form Guide:SCEB (LDWLD) - East Bengal’s campaign has come to a wry end after a poor recent showing. It moves into the fixture after a 3-1 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby.NEUFC (DWDDW) - The Highlanders are on an 11-match unbeaten streak and head into the fixture after 3-3 draw to Chennaiyin FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):SC East Bengal: 16NorthEast United FC: 27Top scorers 2020/21NEUFC:7 - Luis Machado5 - Deshorn Brown4 - Federico GallegoSCEB:4 - Matti Steinmann3 - Bright Enobakhare3 - Jacques Maghoma Top-rated player- SCEBMatti Steinmann - 7.53Matches16Minutes Played1353Goals/Assists4/3Passing Accuracy73.91Interceptions21Average passes/game41.91 Top-rated player- NEUFCFederico Gallego - 7.6Matches13Minutes Played968Goals/Assists4/6Passing Accuracy58.33Interceptions4Average passes/game39.69 Clean sheets 2020/21:SCEB: 3NEUFC: 4 ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for