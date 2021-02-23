ISL News

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

SCEB vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal.

23 February, 2021 13:46 IST
23 February, 2021 13:46 IST

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 104

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB:  0, NEUFC: 1; Draws: 0)

Their only meeting in the league resulted in a NorthEast United win.

Last meeting (NEUFC 2-0 SCEB)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 5, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. East Bengal dominated possession from the start but created fewer chances on goal. A Surchandra Singh own-goal further dampened its chances as NorthEast went into half-time with the lead. The Highlanders held onto their advantage through the second half and put the game to rest with an injury-time strike from Rochharzela.

Current Position in Table:

SCEB: SCEB is ninth on the table with 17 points from 18 matches. It has three wins, eight draws and seven losses to its name.

NEUFC:  NEUFC is fifth on the table with 27 points from 18 matches. It has six wins, three losses and nine draws to its tally.

Form Guide:

SCEB (LDWLD) - East Bengal’s campaign has come to a wry end after a poor recent showing. It moves into the fixture after a 3-1 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby.

NEUFC (DWDDW) - The Highlanders are on an 11-match unbeaten streak and head into the fixture after 3-3 draw to Chennaiyin FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

SC East Bengal: 16

NorthEast United FC: 27

Top scorers 2020/21

NEUFC:

7 - Luis Machado

5 - Deshorn Brown

4 - Federico Gallego

SCEB:

4 - Matti Steinmann

3 - Bright Enobakhare

3 - Jacques Maghoma
 

Top-rated player- SCEB

Matti Steinmann -  7.53

Matches16
Minutes Played1353
Goals/Assists4/3
Passing Accuracy73.91
Interceptions21
Average passes/game41.91

 

Top-rated player- NEUFC

Federico Gallego  - 7.6

Matches13
Minutes Played968
Goals/Assists4/6
Passing Accuracy58.33
Interceptions4
Average passes/game39.69

 

Clean sheets 2020/21:

SCEB: 3

NEUFC:  4

