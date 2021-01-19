ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Bottom-placed Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 64 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - OFC: 2, HFC: 1; Draws: 0)

Odisha and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season off, both of which Odisha won, while Hyderabad won the first clash between the sides this season.

Last meeting ( OFC 0-1 HFC)

Both sides clashed in their opening fixture of the season on November 23, 2020. Former Odisha striker Aridane Santana scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot after centre-back Steven Taylor handled the ball inside the box in the 35th minute.



Head-to-Head results

OFC vs HFC: 3-2

HFC vs OFC: 1-2

OFC vs HFC: 0-1

Current Position in Table:

OFC: Odisha is bottom of the 11-team league table on 6 points from 11 matches. It has won one game so far,suffered seven losses and drew three matches.

HFC: Hyderabad is currently fourth in the table after 11 games. The side has accumulated 16 points after four wins, four draws and three losses.

Form Guide:

OFC (DLWDL)- After starting the season with a 1-0 loss against Hyderabad FC, things have not gone well for Stuart Baxter and his team as its only win has come against Kerala Blasters and comes into the fixture on the back of a 1-2 loss Chennaiyin FC.

HFC (LLWWD)- Hyderabad's form nose dived after going five game undefeated as it lost three on trot. However, Manuel Marquez's side turned things around with a 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC which was followed by a 4-2 win over NorthEast United. It managed to halt table topper Mumbai City FC's four-match winning streak in a 0-0 draw in its latest game.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Odisha FC: 5

Hyderabad FC: 4

Top scorers-OFC:

2 goals - Aridane Santana

1 goal - Xisco Hernandez

1 goal - Martin Guedes

1 goal - Carlos Delgado

Top scorers-HFC:

1 goal- Bobo

1 goal - Rohit Kumar

1 goal - Aridane Santana

1 goal - Marcelinho

Top-rated player- HFC:

Aridane Santana - 7.59

Matches 10 Minutes Played 877 Goals/Assists 6/1 Passing Accuracy 56.03 Interceptions 5 Average Passes/Game 25.7

Top-rated player-OFC:

Cole Alexander - 7.24

Matches 10 Minutes Played 900 Goals/Assists 1/1 Passing Accuracy 74.08 Interceptions 27 Average Passes/Game 40.9

Clean sheets:

Odisha FC: 0

Hyderabad FC: 1