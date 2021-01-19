Videos ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for HFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 H2H record, match stats, match preview and updates of Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC. Team Sportstar 19 January, 2021 14:23 IST Team Sportstar 19 January, 2021 14:23 IST Bottom-placed Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 64 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - OFC: 2, HFC: 1; Draws: 0)Odisha and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season off, both of which Odisha won, while Hyderabad won the first clash between the sides this season.Last meeting ( OFC 0-1 HFC)Both sides clashed in their opening fixture of the season on November 23, 2020. Former Odisha striker Aridane Santana scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot after centre-back Steven Taylor handled the ball inside the box in the 35th minute.Head-to-Head resultsOFC vs HFC: 3-2HFC vs OFC: 1-2OFC vs HFC: 0-1Current Position in Table:OFC: Odisha is bottom of the 11-team league table on 6 points from 11 matches. It has won one game so far,suffered seven losses and drew three matches.HFC: Hyderabad is currently fourth in the table after 11 games. The side has accumulated 16 points after four wins, four draws and three losses.Form Guide:OFC (DLWDL)- After starting the season with a 1-0 loss against Hyderabad FC, things have not gone well for Stuart Baxter and his team as its only win has come against Kerala Blasters and comes into the fixture on the back of a 1-2 loss Chennaiyin FC.HFC (LLWWD)- Hyderabad's form nose dived after going five game undefeated as it lost three on trot. However, Manuel Marquez's side turned things around with a 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC which was followed by a 4-2 win over NorthEast United. It managed to halt table topper Mumbai City FC's four-match winning streak in a 0-0 draw in its latest game.ALSO READ | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Odisha FC: 5Hyderabad FC: 4ALSO READ: ISL 2020-21: Meet Bengaluru FC's all-weather player, Harmanjot Khabra Top scorers-OFC:2 goals - Aridane Santana1 goal - Xisco Hernandez1 goal - Martin Guedes1 goal - Carlos DelgadoTop scorers-HFC:1 goal- Bobo1 goal - Rohit Kumar1 goal - Aridane Santana1 goal - MarcelinhoALSO READ | Till results do us part: Youngest ISL coach Gerard Nus' rocky ride with NEUFC Top-rated player- HFC:Aridane Santana - 7.59Matches10Minutes Played877Goals/Assists6/1Passing Accuracy56.03Interceptions5Average Passes/Game25.7 Top-rated player-OFC:Cole Alexander - 7.24Matches10Minutes Played900Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy74.08Interceptions27Average Passes/Game40.9 Clean sheets:Odisha FC: 0Hyderabad FC: 1ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for