Videos ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for HFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 15 December, 2020 14:29 IST Hyderabad FC (NEUFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 29 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on December 15, Tuesday.Hyderabad, which finished at the bottom of the table last season, possess a success rate of 13.63 per cent in the league with 3 wins from 22 matches.Meanwhile, the three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, lost its first encounter against arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan and lost 3-0 against Mumbai City FC, which was followed by a 2-0 defeat to NEUFC. Robbie Fowler's team was finally able to earn a point following a goalless draw against Jamshedpur. However, the Red and Golds are still without a goal from four matches and desperately need three points to move from the bottom of the table.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Head to Head recordThe two sides will meet for the first time in the ISLStat attackGoals scored in 2019-20 season:Hyderabad FC: 21SC East Bengal (I-League): 23 ISL 2020-21 Preview: Unbeaten Hyderabad takes on a 'hurting' SC East Bengal Top scorers in 2019-20 season:Marcelinho (HFC) - 7Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6Marcos Jimenez (SCEB) 6Bobo (HFC) - 5Clean sheets:Hyderabad FC: 0SC East Bengal (I-League): 2