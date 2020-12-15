ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Hyderabad FC (NEUFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 29 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on December 15, Tuesday.

Hyderabad, which finished at the bottom of the table last season, possess a success rate of 13.63 per cent in the league with 3 wins from 22 matches.

Meanwhile, the three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, lost its first encounter against arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan and lost 3-0 against Mumbai City FC, which was followed by a 2-0 defeat to NEUFC.



Robbie Fowler's team was finally able to earn a point following a goalless draw against Jamshedpur. However, the Red and Golds are still without a goal from four matches and desperately need three points to move from the bottom of the table.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



Head to Head record

The two sides will meet for the first time in the ISL

Stat attack

Goals scored in 2019-20 season:

Hyderabad FC: 21

SC East Bengal (I-League): 23

ISL 2020-21 Preview: Unbeaten Hyderabad takes on a ‘hurting’ SC East Bengal

Top scorers in 2019-20 season:

Marcelinho (HFC) - 7

Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6

Marcos Jimenez (SCEB) 6

Bobo (HFC) - 5

Clean sheets:

Hyderabad FC: 0

SC East Bengal (I-League): 2