Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC LIVE score, ISL 2022-23: Lineups out; Live streaming info; JFC vs NEUFC updates

Starting Lineups Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley (C), Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei, Wellington Cirino Priori, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Harry Sawyer, Daniel Chukwu, Farukh Choudhary. NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Michael Jakobsen, Mashoor Shereef, Joe Zoherliana, Aaron Evans, Imran Khan, Jon Gaztanaga, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jithin M.S, Matt Derbyshire.

Match Preview

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) eyes its first win of the season against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

JFC, last season's league winner, is currently winless in two games, while the Highlanders have lost all three of their games so far this season.

Jamshedpur FC has a good record at home, losing just eight of their 27 matches. It has won eleven and drawn eight of the other 19 matches so far. Additionally, NorthEast United FC has never won at this stadium in the Hero ISL. In three matches, the Highlanders have drawn two and lost one.

“The preparation has been really good. The players are in good spirits, training hard and working well. The whole squad wants to get going and get some games. We started the season, had a ten-day break, and had to start it again. So we are looking forward to the game tomorrow,” said Boothroyd.

“It should be a good game, and we have to ensure our home record remains strong,” he added.

The Highlanders come into this game with just one win in their last 16 games in the ISL. The last time they won a game was when they beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 last season. NorthEast United FC has never lost four consecutive opening matches in the league. The last time they lost three successive opening games was in 2015, although they ended up winning the fourth one that season.