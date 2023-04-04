Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the AFC Champions League Playoff between Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri in Kerala.

April 04, 2023 20:42
12’

SAVED! Jet goes with a powerful drive straight at goal. Lachenpa has to jump to parry that away. The first shot on target.

April 04, 2023 20:41
11’

Chukwu is breaking into a counter for Jamshedpur when Mehtab fouls him while trying a sliding tackle. Free kick.

April 04, 2023 20:39
9’

Jet puts the ball in from the set piece but Lachenpa has no trouble in punching it out.

April 04, 2023 20:38
8’

Jahouh penalised for a high boot. Free kick to Jamshedpur.

April 04, 2023 20:38
7’

Mumbai with another attack from the right flank but the ball is cleared. A throw-in for Mumbai City.

April 04, 2023 20:37
6’

Harry Sawyer gets a through ball from Emmanuel Thomas but Griffith outruns him and clears the danger for Mumbai.

April 04, 2023 20:35
5’

Mumbai City with a corner but Jamshedpur able to defend it comfortably.

April 04, 2023 20:35
4’

Vignesh with a tackle to prevent a counter attack from Jamshedpur. Mumbai City not able to make most of it, though.

April 04, 2023 20:32
2’

Chhangte fouled near the centre circle by Halder. Free kick for Mumbai City.

April 04, 2023 20:30
1’

Jamshedpur gets the ball rolling from the centre circle.

April 04, 2023 20:28
The players take the field

Both sides walk down the tunnel. The handshakes are done and we’re all set to go.

April 04, 2023 20:24
Jamshedpur FC manager Aidy Boothroyd before the match

“It’s the champions. It’ll be a very very good game. Looking forward to the challenge. It will be big for the club (reaching AFC Champions League). It will show progression.”

April 04, 2023 20:14
Mumbai City FC in Champions League 2021/22

MCFC had a modest outing in last year’s Champions League.

It ended second in its group, obtaining seven points from six matches, but missed out on the knockouts, as it was not among the best three second-placed teams.

Five group winners, and three best second-placed teams advanced to the Round of 16 from the West Zone.

April 04, 2023 19:53
ISL 2022/23 Recap

Mumbai City FC won the League Shield in 2022/23, losing just two of the 20 matches. In the semifinal, however, it lost to Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur did not have the season it would have liked, finishing 10th. The side won just five matches, drew four and lost 11.

April 04, 2023 19:39
Mumbai City FC Lineup
April 04, 2023 19:37
Jamshedpur FC Lineup
April 04, 2023 19:37
ISL 2022/23 Results

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC, October 2022

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC, January 2023

April 04, 2023 19:27
How the teams qualfiied

Mumbai City FC has a shot at qualification into the AFC Champions League after it secured the lSL shield this season.

Jamshedpur FC ends up in the Playoff with an ISL shield won in 2021-22.

The winner of tonight’s Playoff makes it to the group stage of Asia’s top continental competition.

April 04, 2023 19:23
The pitch is ready for the Playoff match
April 04, 2023 19:17
Head to Head Record

Played: 12 | Jamshedpur FC: 5 | Mumbai City FC: 4 | Draws: 3

April 04, 2023 19:07
LIVE STREAMING INFO

What time will the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier begin?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier will begin from 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be live-streamed on Fancode website and app.

April 04, 2023 19:06
PREVIEW

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns to secure the highly desired AFC Champions League group stage spot as they face-off in the qualifier at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.

The Islanders will look to make a second consecutive appearance in AFC Champions League. Meanwhile, the Men of Steel would want to earn their first-ever spot in the Asian top tier competition.