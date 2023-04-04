Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the AFC Champions League Playoff between Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri in Kerala.
SAVED! Jet goes with a powerful drive straight at goal. Lachenpa has to jump to parry that away. The first shot on target.
Chukwu is breaking into a counter for Jamshedpur when Mehtab fouls him while trying a sliding tackle. Free kick.
Jet puts the ball in from the set piece but Lachenpa has no trouble in punching it out.
Jahouh penalised for a high boot. Free kick to Jamshedpur.
Mumbai with another attack from the right flank but the ball is cleared. A throw-in for Mumbai City.
Harry Sawyer gets a through ball from Emmanuel Thomas but Griffith outruns him and clears the danger for Mumbai.
Mumbai City with a corner but Jamshedpur able to defend it comfortably.
Vignesh with a tackle to prevent a counter attack from Jamshedpur. Mumbai City not able to make most of it, though.
Chhangte fouled near the centre circle by Halder. Free kick for Mumbai City.
Jamshedpur gets the ball rolling from the centre circle.
Both sides walk down the tunnel. The handshakes are done and we’re all set to go.
“It’s the champions. It’ll be a very very good game. Looking forward to the challenge. It will be big for the club (reaching AFC Champions League). It will show progression.”
MCFC had a modest outing in last year’s Champions League.
It ended second in its group, obtaining seven points from six matches, but missed out on the knockouts, as it was not among the best three second-placed teams.
Five group winners, and three best second-placed teams advanced to the Round of 16 from the West Zone.
Mumbai City FC won the League Shield in 2022/23, losing just two of the 20 matches. In the semifinal, however, it lost to Bengaluru FC.
Jamshedpur did not have the season it would have liked, finishing 10th. The side won just five matches, drew four and lost 11.
Mumbai City FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC, October 2022
Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC, January 2023
Mumbai City FC has a shot at qualification into the AFC Champions League after it secured the lSL shield this season.
Jamshedpur FC ends up in the Playoff with an ISL shield won in 2021-22.
The winner of tonight’s Playoff makes it to the group stage of Asia’s top continental competition.
Played: 12 | Jamshedpur FC: 5 | Mumbai City FC: 4 | Draws: 3
Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns to secure the highly desired AFC Champions League group stage spot as they face-off in the qualifier at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.
The Islanders will look to make a second consecutive appearance in AFC Champions League. Meanwhile, the Men of Steel would want to earn their first-ever spot in the Asian top tier competition.