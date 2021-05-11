Jonny Evans faces late fitness test for Leicester's United game

Leicester City centre back Jonny Evans faces a late fitness test ahead of Tuesday's Premier League home game against Manchester United, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Evans suffered a heel problem in the warm-up session before last week's 4-2 defeat by Newcastle United.

"He was in a lot of pain and woke up feeling better," Rodgers said on Monday.

"Jonny is a real warrior so you know if he's not able to at least give it a go, then he's really suffering.

"We'll just have to see how he is and what his availability is going forward."

Rodgers said midfielder James Maddison was not yet 100% fit despite returning from a hip injury in their last game.

"He's not up to game speed," Rodgers added. "He'll have a big part to play for us. We need to ensure we have a player who will give us that fight within the game. We'll assess that going into Tuesday."

Leicester is fourth on 63 points after 35 games, seven points behind second-placed United, who has played a game less.