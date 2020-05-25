Football Football Roma in mourning for former top prospect Bouasse Roma and Vicenza have paid tribute to Cameroonian Joseph Bouasse after the young player's death. John Skilbeck 25 May, 2020 22:14 IST Roma is in mourning the death of former youth-team player Joseph Bouasse. - Getty Images John Skilbeck 25 May, 2020 22:14 IST AS Roma has expressed sorrow at the death of former youth-team player Joseph Bouasse. The 21-year-old suffered a heart attack, according to another of his former clubs, Vicenza.Bouasse arrived in Italy from Cameroon with the hope of establishing a football career, and earned an opportunity at Roma.Joining the club in 2016, the midfielder played for the 'Primavera' youth side at Roma, at times training with first-team stars such as Francesco Totti, also having a loan spell at Vicenza.Roma said on Twitter: "The club is desperately saddened to learn of the untimely death of former Primavera player, Joseph Bouasse Perfection. The thoughts of everyone at #ASRoma are with all those closest to him."Senegalese player Keba Coly, a friend from their early days together with Roma, wrote on Instagram: "Rest in peace brother."Vicenza said: "A sad news has shaken the red and white environment. In the night, Joseph Bouasse Perfection, at the age of 21, passed away due to a cardiac arrest."The Cameroonian midfielder, born in 1998, arrived in January 2017 on loan from Roma, he wore the red and white number 30 shirt, taking the field in Serie B on one occasion."A boy who in his life had managed to overcome various adversities, leaves in Vicenza, in the people who knew him, the memory of a smiling and cheerful person."Vicenza share in the pain of Joseph's loss and wish to express deepest condolences to his loved ones." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos