Juventus overcomes early deficit to rout Salernitana 6-1 and reach Italian Cup quarterfinals

Juventus overcame an early error and came back from a goal down to rout last-placed Serie A club Salernitana 6-1 on Thursday and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals.
The Bianconeri will face Frosinone next week.
An errant pass from Juventus defender Federico Gatti led to a goal for Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi 59 seconds in.
The Bianconeri then struck back with scores from Fabio Miretti, Andrea Cambiaso, Daniele Rugani, Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah — plus an own goal from Salernitana defender Dylan Bronn.
Federico Chiesa set up two of Juventus’ goals, and it was the first score with Juventus for Weah — the United States winger who is the son of former AC Milan standout and Ballon d’Or winner George Weah.
Salernitana is coached by former Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi.
The other matchups in the last eight are: Fiorentina vs. Bologna; Lazio vs. Roma; and Milan vs. Atalanta.
Frosinone eliminated Serie A champion Napoli 4-0 last month.
Juventus, which is two points behind leader Inter Milan in the league, scored six goals for the first time in any competition since beating Sassuolo 7-0 in Serie A in February 2018.
Juventus faces Salernitana again in Serie A on Sunday.
