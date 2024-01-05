MagazineBuy Print

Juventus overcomes early deficit to rout Salernitana 6-1 and reach Italian Cup quarterfinals

Juventus, which is two points behind leader Inter Milan in the league, scored six goals for the first time in any competition since beating Sassuolo 7-0 in Serie A in February 2018.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 08:20 IST , TURIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz celebrates after scoring during the Italian Cup match against Salernitana.
Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz celebrates after scoring during the Italian Cup match against Salernitana. | Photo Credit: AP
Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz celebrates after scoring during the Italian Cup match against Salernitana. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus overcame an early error and came back from a goal down to rout last-placed Serie A club Salernitana 6-1 on Thursday and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

The Bianconeri will face Frosinone next week.

An errant pass from Juventus defender Federico Gatti led to a goal for Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi 59 seconds in.

The Bianconeri then struck back with scores from Fabio Miretti, Andrea Cambiaso, Daniele Rugani, Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah — plus an own goal from Salernitana defender Dylan Bronn.

Federico Chiesa set up two of Juventus’ goals, and it was the first score with Juventus for Weah — the United States winger who is the son of former AC Milan standout and Ballon d’Or winner George Weah.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Barcelona edges Las Palmas with late Gundogan goal; Sevilla loses 0-2 to Athletic

Salernitana is coached by former Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi.

The other matchups in the last eight are: Fiorentina vs. Bologna; Lazio vs. Roma; and Milan vs. Atalanta.

Frosinone eliminated Serie A champion Napoli 4-0 last month.

Juventus, which is two points behind leader Inter Milan in the league, scored six goals for the first time in any competition since beating Sassuolo 7-0 in Serie A in February 2018.

Juventus faces Salernitana again in Serie A on Sunday.

