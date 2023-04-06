Football

Juventus given one-match stand closure for Lukaku racist abuse

AFP
Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus was handed on Thursday a one-match stand closure for their fans racially abusing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during the stormy first leg of the two teams’ Italian Cup semifinal.

In a statement Serie A, who organise the cup, said the lower tier of the Allianz Stadium’s South Stand would be closed for one game following racist chanting from “the majority of fans” in that section before and while Lukaku netted his stoppage time penalty which gave Inter a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

An incredulous Lukaku was then given a second booking and sent off for his celebrations in front of the home supporters.

Serie A confirmed Lukaku’s red card, meaning he will be suspended for one match.

Samir Handanovic and Juan Cuadrado were also dismissed following a blazing post-match row as both teams were at each other’s throats.

Juve’s goalscorer on the night, Cuadrado has been given a three-match ban for grabbing Handanovic by the neck and punching him, while the Inter goalkeeper was banned for one game for his role in the fight.

