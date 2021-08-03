Football Football Juventus signs Santos teenager Kaio Jorge The 19-year-old centre forward was signed for an undisclosed fee and scored 17 times in 84 games for Santos. Reuters SAO PAULO 03 August, 2021 09:58 IST Jorge joins Robinho, Neymar and Rodrygo to leave the club and sign for a major European side. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters SAO PAULO 03 August, 2021 09:58 IST Italian side Juventus agreed terms to sign Santos starlet Kaio Jorge for an undisclosed fee, the Brazilian club said on Monday.The 19-year-old centre forward scored 17 times in 84 games for Santos and becomes the latest in a long string of players from the port city – Robinho, Neymar and Rodrygo the most recent examples – to leave the club and sign for a major European side."The Italian club accepted (Santos') terms and the player has been freed to play in Europe," Santos said in a statement. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :