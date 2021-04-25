Football

Serie A LIVE: Juventus vs Fiorentina, Ronaldo and Dybala start

Follow the live commentary updates from the 2020-21 Italian Serie A encounter between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 25 April, 2021 18:35 IST

Juventus is currently fourth in the 2020-21 Serie A with 65 points from 32 games, while Fiorentina occupies the 14th spot in the table (File Photo).   -  REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2020-21 Serie A match between defending champion Juventus and Fiorentina in Florence.

LIVE UPDATES:

 

Where can you watch the Serie A live in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast all Serie A games live in the Indian subcontinent, while SONY LIV will provide live streaming online.