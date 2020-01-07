Football Football Kolarov signs Roma contract extension Serie A side Roma has extended Serbian defender Aleksandar Kolarov's deal beyond the end of the season. Matt Dorman 07 January, 2020 21:28 IST Left-back Aleksandar Kolarov is set to enter his fourth season with Roma. - Getty Images Matt Dorman 07 January, 2020 21:28 IST Aleksandar Kolarov has agreed a contract extension with Roma that ties him to the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.The experienced Serbia international had been due to become a free agent in June, but now looks set to spend a fourth season at Stadio Olimpico.Kolarov, 34, moved to Roma from Manchester City for €5million in July 2017.He has made 113 appearances for the Giallorossi in all competitions, starting all 18 matches in Serie A this term.Read: Zlat's back but Ibrahimovic alone cannot save this Milan"I want to thank the club for this contract extension, it means a great deal to me," Kolarov said."Even now I see it as another starting point. I intend to keep on improving and developing in order to contribute to the growth of this club."Free-kick specialist Kolarov scored eight league goals last season and has added another five in 2019-20.The left-back played 90 minutes as Roma lost 2-0 at home to Torino on Sunday, the result leaving Paulo Fonseca's side in fourth place. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos