Walker strike gives Manchester City 1-0 win at Sheffield United

Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday, riding on a Kyle Walker goal.

Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday with a Kyle Walker goal separating the two teams as the home side's winless start to the Premier League season extended to seven games.

Walker marked his 100th league appearance for City when he scored from outside the box with a low drive into the bottom corner that skidded across the wet turf and beat the outstretched hand of Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

But despite its domination, City could not make its numerous chances count while United also had a brief period where they created opportunities in the second half but failed to test Ederson in goal.

The result moved City up to seventh in the standings, two points behind league leaders Everton, while United languish in 19th with just one point.

