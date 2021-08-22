Football La-Liga La-Liga Barcelona's Pique injures calf to add to centreback shortage The 34-year-old's injury leaves Barca without their two first-choice centrebacks for next week's home game against Getafe as Garcia was shown a straight red card in added time against Athletic. Reuters 22 August, 2021 21:25 IST Pique's injury leaves Barca without their two first-choice centrebacks for next week's home game against Getafe. - Getty Images Reuters 22 August, 2021 21:25 IST Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been ruled out of action after picking up a calf strain in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, the club said in a statement on Sunday.Pique, who scored in Barca's 4-2 win over Real Sociedad the previous week after agreeing to take a pay cut to alleviate the club's financial problems and ensure they could register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, was taken off in the first half against Athletic.READ| Depay’s first goal for Barcelona earns 1-1 draw at Bilbao The 34-year-old's injury leaves Barca without their two first-choice centrebacks for next week's home game against Getafe as Garcia was shown a straight red card in added time against Athletic.Barca's statement did not give any indication when Pique would return, stating that he would continue to be assessed. Read more stories on La-Liga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :