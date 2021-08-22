La-Liga

Barcelona's Pique injures calf to add to centreback shortage

The 34-year-old's injury leaves Barca without their two first-choice centrebacks for next week's home game against Getafe as Garcia was shown a straight red card in added time against Athletic.

22 August, 2021 21:25 IST

Pique's injury leaves Barca without their two first-choice centrebacks for next week's home game against Getafe.   -  Getty Images

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been ruled out of action after picking up a calf strain in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

Pique, who scored in Barca's 4-2 win over Real Sociedad the previous week after agreeing to take a pay cut to alleviate the club's financial problems and ensure they could register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, was taken off in the first half against Athletic.

READ| Depay’s first goal for Barcelona earns 1-1 draw at Bilbao

Barca's statement did not give any indication when Pique would return, stating that he would continue to be assessed.

