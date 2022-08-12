The 2022/2023 edition of Spanish La Liga will start with a clash between Osasuna and Sevilla on August 13, 12:30 AM IST.

The defending champion, Real Madrid, will begin its campaign on August 15 with a visit to newly-promoted Almeira. The European champion, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, will be in high spirits after a comfortable win in the UEFA Super Cup final earlier this week.

Xavi Hernandez-led FC Barcelona will have to deal with a trip to Madrid on the opening weekend, where it will face Rayo Vallecano on August 14.

Rayo had done the league double over Barcelona last season. Xavi will be expecting the new additions, Robert Lewandowski in particular, to revive its fortune in the league. Before that, the Barca coach will be hopeful the club can register all its new players amid a financial crunch within the club.

Atletico Madrid, the 2020/2021 La Liga winner, has an away game to kickstart its season, with Getafe being its opponent for the first week. Diego Simeone and his men would love to get back into the title challenge after a disappointing last season.

All timings in Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the La Liga 2022-23 season? Sports18 has the broadcasting rights for La Liga in India. La Liga will also be available for streaming through Voot and JioTV.

Top signings to watch out for in La Liga 2022/23

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) - The void created by the departure of Sergio Ramos last summer was effectively filled in by a collective hand by the Madrid defenders. Nevertheless, the arrival of Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea would provide Carlo Ancelotti with an added bite in the back line. It would be interesting to see how Ancelotti fits the German defender into his defensive set-up.

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)- After a trophy-laden eight-year stint at Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski has arrived at the shores of Barcelona. The Polish striker will be the leading figure of a new-look Catalan side that has been proactive in the transfer market this season with an aim to topple Real Madrid’s dominance.

Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) - The Belgian midfielder’s journeyman career has now landed him in Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, to play under the guidance of Diego Simeone. A player well suited for the style of football the Argentinian professes, Witsel might be the new enforcer in the middle of the park for Atletico.

Isco (Seviila) - The Spanish creative midfielder’s game time has been on the decline in the last few seasons at Real Madrid. Finally, this summer, Isco decided to jump ship and joined hands with Julen Lopetegui at Sevilla. With better minutes and a system suited to his style, the 30-year-old can be expected to get back to his best.

Raphinha (Barcelona) - Raphinha was signed by Barcelona from Leeds United after he sizzled in the Premier League last season with 11 goals and three assists. The Brazilian winger will be looking to hit the ground running and provide his side with the creative spark down the flank.