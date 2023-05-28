WATCH: Simeone wants goal-line technology in La Liga

La Liga is the only top-five football league in Europe that does not have the goal-line technology and league President Javier Tebas confirmed that there would be no change as he views the technology to be ‘too expensive’.

According to reports, Spanish top-flight football is set to go without the technology for another season as Tebas is unwilling to pay the 2.6 million pounds fee required to make the necessary changes.

Atletico Madrid’s 3-3 draw with Espanyol sparked recent controversy, with the latter team asking for the match to be annulled because of Antoine Griezmann’s goal, which was awarded after a VAR check. Espanyol claimed that the entirety of the ball had not crossed the line, a matter which would be easier to confirm if La Liga had goal-line technology.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone, who is in his last season with the club, spoke on the matter.