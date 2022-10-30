La-Liga

Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga LIVE Score: Modric returns to playing XI, Benzema out

RMA vs GIR, La Liga LIVE: Catch the live updates, goals, score and more from the Spanish league game between Real Madrid and Girona.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 30 October, 2022 20:48 IST
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior in action against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 22.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior in action against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 22. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Girona.

RMA vs GIR LINEUPS
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.
Girona: Gazzaniga, Couto, Bueno, Lopez, Martinez, Fernandez, Guttierez, Herrera, Romeu, Garcia, Castellanos.

RMA vs GIR match preview

Real Madrid will host Girona, a team which is ranked second from bottom, at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

League topper Real Madrid has not lost its last five matches in La Liga, but a defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League is a cause of concern for the club. Carlo Ancelotti's team will look for full points against Girona.

On the other hand, Girona lost to Almeria in an away game and played out two draws against Osasuna and Cadiz.

HEAD TO HEAD - Last 5 Matches
Real Madrid 1-2 Girona
Girona 1-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
Girona 1-4 Real Madrid
Real Madrid 6-3 Girona
FORM GUIDE
Real Madrid 
3-1 vs Sevilla
3-0 vs Elche
3-1 vs Barcelona
Girona 
1-1 vs Osasuna
2-3 vs Almeria
1-1 vs Cadiz
Predicted XI
Real Madrid: Courtois (GK); Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius
Girona: Gazzaniga (GK); Couto, D Lopez, Bueno, Hernandez; Herrera, Romeu, A Garcia, Riquelme; Vallejo, Castellanos

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Real Madrid vs Girona match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Girona match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When will the Real Madrid vs Girona match kick-off?

The Real Madrid vs Girona match will kick-off at 8:45 PM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Girona match be shown on TV in India?

The Real Madrid vs Girona match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Girona match?

The Real Madrid vs Girona match will be streamed live on Voot Select app and website.

