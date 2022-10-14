Football

Ex-Venezuela football federation President handed five-year ban after corruption charges

Laureano Gonzalez, who led FVF between 2017 and 2020, was sanctioned for misappropriation and misuse of the federation's and FIFA's funds.

Reuters
14 October, 2022 07:23 IST
14 October, 2022 07:23 IST
FILE PHOTO: Laureano Gonzalez (R), former President of the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF).

FILE PHOTO: Laureano Gonzalez (R), former President of the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF). | Photo Credit: AFP

Laureano Gonzalez, who led FVF between 2017 and 2020, was sanctioned for misappropriation and misuse of the federation's and FIFA's funds.

A former president of Venezuela's football federation (FVF) has been banned by FIFA for five years and fined more than $410,000 after being found guilty of financial corruption, world football's governing body said on Thursday.

Laureano Gonzalez, who led FVF between 2017 and 2020, was sanctioned for misappropriation and misuse of the federation's and FIFA's funds, including through a "fictitious invoicing scheme".

Also Read
Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial

Gonzalez's offences were linked to his tenure on a FIFA-appointed management panel called the 'normalisation committee'. Four other members of the panel were also sanctioned.

Carlos Teran, a current member of FIFA's disciplinary committee, received a two-year ban and a 10,000 swiss francs ($9,995) fine for approving and accepting "undue pecuniary advantages in the form of additional monthly payments".

Bernardo Anor Guillamon, Luis Eduardo Fernandez and Gilberto Velazco Ramirez were found guilty of taking monthly payments and conflicts of interest, among other charges.

One-year bans for the three members were each suspended for two-year probation periods. They were also fined 10,000 swiss francs each.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us